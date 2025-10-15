New Delhi: Edge by Titan has launched a new campaign for the Edge Ultraslim, its slimmest watch, at just 3.3 mm, rooted in the belief that “true mastery is never rushed”.

The campaign film follows a master immersed in his craft. The film shows that time is no longer a measure of urgency. The creator, master, is taking as much time as required to perfect his model of the watch. The result of his creation is the Edge Ultraslim, a triumph of precision engineering and sculptural design that reimagines the experience of time.

The watch is powered by the 1.15 mm Calibre Edge T9081 and defined by its single-hand floating disc. Titan says the Edge Ultraslim moves in ten-minute intervals.“The Edge Ultraslim is more than a watch; it is a meditation on time,” said Kalpana Rangamani, CSMO, Premium and Luxury Watches. She further said, “This campaign captures its spirit perfectly, showing that mastery is achieved not by racing against the clock, but by rising above it because time obeys the maker'swill.”

Various guests were invited to the launch into a world that blurred the lines between design, philosophy, and art. The experience drew from the four elements Wind, Water, Earth, and Sky, each space conceived as a sensory meditation on time unfolding around them. As they entered, the visitors were enveloped by concentric zones, each unfolding with light, sound, and form designed to reflect the rhythm of each element. The journey culminated with the grand reveal of the Edge Ultraslim from darkness to light.

Through this experiential campaign, Edge by Titan reinforces its long-standing philosophy that time is not pressure, but possibility.

Watch the ad campaign video here: