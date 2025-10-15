New Delhi: As the festive season brings emotion, chaos, and colour reminiscent of a Bollywood blockbuster, Google has introduced AI Mode on Search, a new feature that provides conversational, AI-powered answers instead of traditional links.

Users can ask complex questions, follow up for more detail, and continue the conversation, with the tool retaining context throughout.

Conceptualised by Bare Bones Collective, the team behind campaigns like GenZ Chudail and Gangoogly, the launch is presented through a two-part digital film series with influencer activation, drawing on familiar Bollywood tropes.

In one video featuring Farah Khan and Dilipji, Dilip is replaced by Google Search’s AI Mode in the kitchen, managing chaos with Farah-approved guidance.

The first film shows a young man trying to impress his girlfriend’s father during the festive season. When his efforts to decorate the home falter, he turns to AI Mode. With step-by-step guidance, he transforms the home into a festive spectacle, earning the father’s approval and the honorary title of Festihul Tyohari.

The second film centres on the heroine’s grand entrance. Riya arrives at a festive party with a show-stopping look, guided by AI Mode on outfit and accessory choices, ensuring her entry becomes a memorable moment.

Launched as India engages with festive activities, the campaign positions Google Search as a practical problem-solver, offering support for planning, shopping, decorating, and celebrating. From “how to impress an angry father” to “best last-minute Diwali gifts”, AI Mode provides guidance with patience and context.

Bare Bones Collective maintains a playful, self-aware tone throughout, reflecting the dramatic energy of the season. “Because let’s face it, no one does over-the-top emotions quite like us,” the team notes.

Watch the campaign films: