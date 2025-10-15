Republic Media Network’s Sachin Paliwal calls it quits after two-year stint

New Delhi: Sachin Paliwal, AVP - Marketing & Research at Republic Media Network, has called it quits, with Wednesday, October 15, marking his last day at the organisation.

Paliwal’s exit brings to a close his nearly two-year stint with the network helmed by Arnab Goswami, where he played a key role in driving audience insights, marketing strategy, and research initiatives across the group’s broadcast and digital operations.

During his time at Republic, Paliwal played a key role in driving brand innovation and integrated media strategy. He successfully executed several collaborations and creative brand integrations for clients such as Tata, DS Group, Denver (during Durga Puja), as well as Samsung, JK Tyres, and many others, partnerships that combined impactful storytelling with business results.

Reflecting on his journey, Paliwal shared, “Closing an incredible chapter at Republic Media Network, I’m filled with immense gratitude as I look back on an inspiring journey that’s been nothing short of amazing.”

He added, “A heartfelt thank you to everyone at Republic Media Network for the incredible teamwork and energy that made every challenge worth it. A special note of appreciation to Mr. Hersh Bhandari, a truly supportive and inspiring leader whose guidance made all the difference.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bhandari stepped down as CEO of Republic Media Network last month.

Before joining Republic, Paliwal was associated with Zee Media Corporation Limited as Marketing Team Lead. Over the years, he has built an extensive career in the broadcast and media marketing ecosystem, having worked with some of the country’s leading networks, including Times Network and TV Today Network.

He began his professional journey in 2007 with Starcom Mediavest Group, marking the start of a career deeply rooted in data-led storytelling and audience understanding. Paliwal also served as Senior Manager at the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, further sharpening his expertise in media measurement and analytics.

During his tenure at BARC India, he was instrumental in the launch of India’s first rural viewership data, a historic milestone that redefined how television audiences were measured and understood across the country.

With nearly two decades of experience spanning media research, brand marketing, and strategic communications, Paliwal has been known for his ability to bridge creative storytelling with analytical precision.