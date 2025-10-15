New Delhi: Dentsu India has appointed Rohit Potphode as Managing Partner, Sports, Gaming, Esports and Live Experiences, to lead and scale its Sports & Entertainment practice in the country.

Reporting to Yosuke Murai, Head of India, Dentsu Sports & Entertainment, Potphode will oversee strategies designed to connect brands with audiences and deliver measurable business outcomes.

The appointment follows the launch of Dentsu’s Sports & Entertainment Network in India, which brings together integrated solutions for brands across sports, esports, music, festivals and live experiences. The network combines dentsu’s global expertise with India’s dynamic audience landscape to support innovation, engagement and brand impact.

With over 20 years of experience, Potphode has worked on properties including the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Coke Studio, Lakmé Fashion Week, International Premier Tennis League and the Global e-Cricket Premier League.

His professional background spans IMG, Viacom, Disney’s A&E Network, Ten Sports, Nimbus Sport, Star, JestSynthesys and Times Network.

At dentsu, Potphode will lead sports consulting, sponsorship investments, IP development, content creation and fan-focused experiences, supporting brands to move beyond traditional sponsorships towards deeper cultural relevance and measurable results.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, said, “Sports and entertainment unite people and shape culture. In India, the passion is electric. Stadiums roar, gamers compete like warriors, and fans live every moment intensely. Rohit’s expertise will turn this energy into experiences that play bigger, think bolder, and make every partnership count.”

Yosuke Murai added, “India is a market where culture and commerce collide at unprecedented scale. With Rohit joining our team, we are positioned to harness this energy across sports, gaming, and live experiences.

By blending Japan’s decades of expertise with India’s unique cultural landscape, we can create partnerships and experiences that don’t just reach audiences, they shape how they engage, connect, and consume content.”

Rohit Potphode commented, “Joining dentsu at this moment of expansion is truly exciting. India’s diverse culture and vibrant audiences provide the perfect canvas to innovate at the intersection of sports, gaming and live entertainment.

I am excited to create experiences that engage deeply, inspire action and generate meaningful value for brands and partners, blending dentsu’s global scale with India’s cultural richness.”