The One Club launches The One Show Indies for independent agencies

New Delhi: The One Club for Creativity announced a change to its global One Show awards in decades: the launch of The One Show Indies, dedicated to celebrating the work of independent agencies, design firms, production houses, and creators.

Debuting this year within The One Show 2026, The One Show Indies is open exclusively to agencies with independent ownership: a minimum of 51% owned by founders or staff and no more than four physical offices.

The goal is to make the global spotlight of a One Show Pencil win even more accessible to a larger playing field of independent agencies, studios, freelancers, creators, and other creative companies.

“Independent agencies and creators are some of today’s most dynamic drivers of creative excellence,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “We want to rally them by offering a more accessible way into The One Show, and a dedicated space for them to compete and be celebrated on the world stage. The One Show Indies is like a new rebel wing inside The One Show, created to recognise independent shops and creators who make powerful work without holding company budgets and restraints.”

Entry rules:

Eligible agencies, studios, and creators can submit no more than 10 entries in total.

Each piece of work can be entered into no more than three categories.

Limits on where costly and time-consuming case study films can be used as judging media.

Entry fees are at a 20% discounted rate off the regular fees for The One Show 2026.

These guidelines are designed to make entry easy and affordable for independent agencies, help level the playing field, and allow a greater range of work to shine.

The regular deadline for entry is January 23, 2026, and the final deadline is February 20, 2026.

The One Show Indies entries will be judged by a dedicated global jury made up entirely of top creatives at independent agencies, using the same high-integrity judging platform and criteria for which The One Show is known.

In addition to awarding Gold, Silver, and Bronze Pencils and Merit awards, the jury will also present a prestigious Crystal Pencil to an overall “Best of Indies” winner.

Plans are also in the works to host a One Show Indies celebration in a more casual setting separate from the formal One Show 2026 awards ceremony in May during Creative Week.