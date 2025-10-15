New Delhi: FICCI on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman of the RPG Group, as its President-Elect for 2025–26.

Goenka currently serves as the chamber’s Senior Vice President and will succeed Harsha Vardhan Agarwal at the conclusion of FICCI’s annual general meeting, scheduled for the end of next month in New Delhi.

The RPG Group, a USD 5 billion conglomerate, has diversified interests across tyres, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, IT, and speciality sectors, the chamber said in a statement.

Goenka previously served as Managing Director and CEO of CEAT and has also worked with Unilever and KEC International. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.