Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 8, 2026

- Jan 08, 2026 13:31 IST
From sports to content IPs, tech brands bet on sponsorships for mass reach in India
From OpenAI's ChatGPT on WPL to Canva on Shark Tank India, tech platforms are buying into high-reach sports and prime-time IPs to build mass visibility and trust beyond digital-only marketing.
- Jan 08, 2026 12:50 IST
India Today report highlights international reach of Putin interview
The Media Impact Report details viewership, social engagement, and international pickup, highlighting the interview's cross-continental reach and media resonance.
- Jan 08, 2026 12:25 IST
ITC launches Sunfeast Marie Light campaign highlighting vitamin D addition
The new commercial, conceptualised by FCB (Omnicom), shows a child playfully capturing sunlight, highlighting vitamin D in Sunfeast Marie Light while keeping its familiar taste.
- Jan 08, 2026 12:17 IST
Abhay Deol joins Dubstep as brand ambassador
The actor will represent Dubstep as it expands its portfolio of consumer tech products across India's e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.
- Jan 08, 2026 12:14 IST
Deepti Sampat joins IndiGo as Vice President, Marketing and Digital
Sampat brings senior marketing experience across aviation, travel and hospitality, having held leadership roles at Air India, Vistara, Expedia Group, TripAdvisor and The Oberoi Group.
- Jan 08, 2026 12:10 IST
Freshworks appoints Kady Srinivasan as Chief Marketing Officer
Srinivasan will oversee global marketing at Freshworks and report to Chief Integrated Customer Growth Officer Mika Yamamoto, who continues to lead sales, support and customer success teams.
- Jan 08, 2026 11:59 IST
WPP Media launches WPP Media Sports to integrate sports and gaming planning
WPP Media Sports brings media, partnerships, content and analytics under a single structure to reflect changing fan behaviour across live sport, streaming, social and gaming.
- Jan 08, 2026 11:54 IST
Realme to integrate into Oppo as a sub-brand
Realme, which has a strong presence in India, Southeast Asia and Europe, started as an Oppo sub-brand in 2018 before becoming an independent brand later that year, according to reports.
- Jan 08, 2026 11:52 IST
Govt seeks more details from X on Grok obscene content; says platform’s reply “not adequate”
Sources said, although the reply was long and detailed, it "missed" key information including takedown details and specific action that has been taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue, and to prevent it in future.
- Jan 08, 2026 11:45 IST
Omnicom unveils next-gen Omni AI platform, pitches measurable sales growth for brands
The company said the new Omni is built on the combined strengths of Omnicom and recently acquired Interpublic, bringing together creativity, media, data and AI for a "platform-dominated" marketing environment.
- Jan 08, 2026 11:39 IST
Havas launches AVA global LLM portal at CES 2026
Havas said AVA is built to provide secure, centralised access to leading AI models and to "democratise" AI across its global network, extending over time to client partnerships.
- Jan 08, 2026 11:36 IST
How the new compliance stack hits print media
The I&B Ministry's annual report flags tighter CBC ad eligibility, statutory circulation desk audits and a purge of 1.02 lakh 'defunct' periodicals.
- Jan 08, 2026 11:03 IST
Newspapers hold ground as digital fatigue puts credibility back in focus
Publishers say credibility built in newspapers now strengthens digital extensions, with print as the anchor and digital as the amplifier.
- Jan 08, 2026 10:58 IST
Why agencies are stuck in middle of in-house ambition and consulting creep, Amitesh Rao explains
As in-house teams grow and consultancies enter marketing, Amitesh Rao reflects on how agencies are redefining relevance, perspective and value in a landscape still taking shape.
- Jan 08, 2026 09:21 IST
Mitul Sangani quits Network18; exits as News18 Digital CEO
Sangani was appointed as News18 Digital CEO in April 2025. Before taking over the digital CEO role, he led the group's Indian languages business and earlier headed its regional language cluster.
