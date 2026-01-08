New Delhi: Castrol India has appointed V Kaushik Vedula as Vice President, Marketing, with effect from February 2, 2026.

Vedula will join the company’s management committee and oversee the integrated marketing organisation, including brand development, media and research.

Commenting on the appointment, Saugata Basuray, Interim CEO, Castrol India, said, “Castrol is an iconic brand built on a rich legacy of innovation and leadership. Kaushik brings a mix of strategic thinking and deep operational experience in consumer goods and digital businesses.

He joins Castrol at a time when the media landscape is rapidly evolving, and new sales channels are reshaping consumer and shopper behaviour. Kaushik’s expertise in scaling digital businesses and implementing digital-first consumer engagement models will be instrumental in elevating our engagement with consumers and partners, while ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of technology-led product innovation.”

Vedula has over two decades of experience across consumer goods, fast-moving consumer durables and digital-first businesses. He has held leadership roles spanning marketing, new business development and profit-and-loss management across large organisations and entrepreneurial ventures. Most recently, he was Vice President – Marketing at Emami, where he oversaw brand and business strategy across multiple categories.

Prior to that, he built and scaled a digital product business at Quess Corp after running his own B2B2C venture for seven years. Earlier in his career, he worked with Procter & Gamble and Nokia, with responsibilities across brand management, category development, consumer marketing and multi-channel sales.

Vedula said, “Castrol is a brand I have long admired for its deep understanding of consumers and its technology-led innovation. As the category evolves with changing mobility needs, new channels, and rising expectations from users, the opportunity is to build sharper relevance while staying anchored in engineering excellence. I’m excited to work with the team to help shape the next phase of Castrol’s growth.”