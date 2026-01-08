New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has appointed actor Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its packaged drinking water brand, Campa Sure.

The appointment comes as RCPL continues to scale the Campa portfolio following its acquisition of Campa Cola in 2022 and the brand’s reintroduction to the Indian market in 2023. Since then, the company has expanded the range beyond soft drinks to include energy drinks, juices and packaged drinking water under the Campa name.

Commenting on the association, Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, “Just like brand Campa, Shri Amitabh Bachchan is a true Indian icon who rules the hearts of every Indian and their charisma transcends boundaries. Both stand as the symbol of trust, purity and authenticity. Shri Bachchan & Campa, are a reflection of the same philosophy and coming together of these two legends is special.

“Access to clean and affordable drinking water is everyone’s right and Campa Sure ensures access to safe drinking water at the most affordable price points - unprecedented in the market. Campa Sure brings safe hydration to every corner of the nation with an aim to democratize reliable packaged drinking water. This initiative is a pivotal moment in India’s beverages industry.”

Amitabh Bachchan, commenting on his association with the brand, said, “I am very happy to associate with Campa Sure. I am impressed with Campa Sure's endeavour to help provide clean drinking water access to every Indian.”

Campa Sure has been introduced across a range of stock keeping units, including 250 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, 5 litres, 10 litres and 20 litres, catering to different consumption occasions. According to the company, the water undergoes a multi-step purification process and is positioned on wide availability and competitive pricing, drawing on the legacy of the Campa brand and Reliance’s consumer distribution network.