New Delhi: Dubstep, a fast-fashion consumer technology brand from the Nu Republic universe, has appointed actor Abhay Deol as its brand ambassador. The association was announced on January 6, 2026, in India.

Deol’s association with the brand draws on his public interest in music alongside his film career. He is also known to perform as a DJ and has spoken about creative independence and cultural expression, themes that Dubstep associates with its brand positioning.

Speaking on the collaboration, Abhay Deol said, “What I like about Dubstep® is its sense of freedom. It’s playful, bold, and doesn’t try to fit into a mould. It lets you be who you are, without overthinking. That’s something I connect with deeply. Dubstep® is tech with personality, and that makes it real.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ujjwal Sarin, founder of the Nu Republic Universe, which includes brands such as Nu Republic, Triphop and Dubstep, said, “Dubstep® was built on the idea that technology should be fun, accessible, and part of everyday life. Over the last two years, the brand has seen tremendous momentum and has become one of the fastest-growing names in fast-fashion consumer tech. While Dubstep® is part of the Nu Republic universe, it has its own distinct voice and purpose. Abhay represents that spirit perfectly, authentic, independent, and effortlessly cool.”

The brand said the collaboration forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen visibility and engagement among Gen Z and millennial consumers as it continues to expand its footprint across Indian retail and digital platforms.