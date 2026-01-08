Omnicom unveils next-gen Omni AI platform, pitches measurable sales growth for brands

New Delhi: Omnicom has launched the next generation of Omni, describing it as an AI-driven marketing intelligence platform built to connect strategy, execution and performance across the marketing ecosystem and deliver measurable sales growth for brands.

The company said the new Omni is built on the combined strengths of Omnicom and recently acquired Interpublic, bringing together creativity, media, data and AI for a “platform-dominated” marketing environment.

Omnicom said Omni integrates its “Connected Capabilities”, data and identity, and AI into a single operating system, and draws from the integrated data, technology and talent of Omnicom and Interpublic, including Acxiom, Flywheel Commerce Cloud, Interact and an expanded agentic AI framework.

The platform’s core stack includes 2.6 billion verified IDs and “trillions of signals”, alongside $73.5 billion in annual media and commerce buying power, an end-to-end creative and content production infrastructure, and autonomous agent systems that orchestrate intelligence across creativity, media, commerce and measurement, the company said.

“Omni connects the full breadth of modern marketing—audience insight, creativity, media, and commerce—into a single, open, and adaptive platform,” said Duncan Painter, CEO, Omni, adding that it is designed to support teams and “not to replace their judgment or imagination.”

John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom, said the company’s “Connected Capabilities” will do their best work on a unified platform that breaks silos, unites teams and systems, and delivers greater precision and speed.

Omnicom said the platform’s data and identity layer is anchored by Acxiom RealID, which it called the largest ethically sourced identity spanning 2.6 billion verified global IDs, enhanced with media, content, cultural and commerce signals, including Flywheel Commerce Cloud, which it described as the largest digital transaction dataset.

On the creative side, Omnicom said Omni integrates AI-native tools to speed up work while keeping “human creativity firmly in the driver’s seat”, claiming 25–55% faster production and cost savings through content systems that analyse brand identity, streamline production and keep assets on-brand.

The company also positioned Omni as an end-to-end workflow across insights, creative development, media planning, commerce activation, investment optimisation and buying, and measurement, while keeping decision-making with human teams through transparent AI recommendations and oversight.

It added that Omni is built with an open architecture to integrate with existing martech, protect data ownership, and accommodate regional and sector-specific requirements.