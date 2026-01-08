New Delhi: Havas has announced the launch of AVA, a global large language model (LLM) portal, as it reinforced its “human-led AI” vision at CES 2026.

Havas said AVA is built to provide secure, centralised access to leading AI models and to “democratise” AI across its global network, extending over time to client partnerships.

The rollout will begin this spring and will progressively expand capabilities across Havas teams.

AVA will connect users to multiple top-tier models, including GPT-5, Claude Opus 4.5 and Gemini 3, and is designed to offer trusted access to insights, agents and proprietary intelligence while ensuring safety and compliance.

“At Havas, technology amplifies human creativity; it doesn’t replace it,” Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas, said. “AVA securely unifies leading AI in one portal for our teams and clients, driving efficiency, consistency, and innovation.”

The AVA announcement builds on Havas’ Converged.AI operating system, introduced in 2024. Havas said Converged.AI is backed by a nearly €1 billion investment, including €600 million over the past decade and an additional €400 million committed through 2027.

At CES, Bolloré joined brand leader Jim Stengel on the C Space stage for a keynote on the future of advertising and innovation, with Havas positioning AI as a tool that enhances human creativity, judgement, and cultural insight. The group also said AI literacy is a priority, and it plans to train and certify talent across the organisation for responsible AI use.

Havas said it is engaging clients and partners at CES through an enhanced on-site presence at ARIA, including mainstage participation and a dedicated Havas space within the Storyteller environment. It said it was the only agency represented in this capacity.

The group is also showcasing recent AI initiatives, including its partnership with Akkio to accelerate agentic capabilities across Converged.AI. In creativity, it highlighted its Vermeer platform, which pairs generative AI with human oversight for brand-safe outputs at scale. Havas also pointed to its investment in Vurvey, an AI-powered research platform that combines real and synthetic data to deepen insight while meeting regulatory requirements.