New Delhi: Media reports suggesting that Mitul Sangani has exited Network18 are incorrect, sources close to the development told BestMediaInfo, confirming that he continues as Chief Executive Officer, News18 Digital.

The clarification comes amid reports suggesting that Sangani had resigned. Sources said these reports are incorrect and confirmed that he remains with the group.

Sangani was appointed CEO of News18 Digital in April 2025, assuming charge of the network’s digital news operations at a time when Network18 has been recalibrating leadership roles across its businesses.

Prior to this appointment, he led the group’s Indian languages business and earlier headed its regional language cluster, playing a key role in expanding News18’s multilingual footprint.

In his current role, Sangani works closely with Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Network18 Media.

He continues to be part of the organisation’s senior leadership structure, sources said, even as recent exits at the group, including Avinash Kaul’s departure, have led to heightened speculation around broader changes.

A Network18 veteran, Sangani has been with the group for over a decade and a half. In 2019, he took on the role of Chief Operating Officer, General News, and has also served as business head for News18 Indian languages.

He joined Network18 in 2008 as an account manager at Moneycontrol, later rising to Vice-President, Display Sales (Web and Mobile). After a stint as head of ad sales at Dailyhunt, Sangani returned to Network18, where he has since held multiple leadership roles spanning digital, television and language businesses.

With over 25 years of experience in media, including more than 15 years across digital businesses and TV-digital convergence, Sangani continues to be a key part of Network18’s digital leadership.