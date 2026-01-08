Mitul Sangani quits Network18; exits as News18 Digital CEO

New Delhi: Mitul Sangani, CEO, News18 Digital at Network18, has resigned, sources said.

Sangani was appointed as News18 Digital CEO in April 2025. Before taking over the digital CEO role, he led the group’s Indian languages business and earlier headed its regional language cluster.

In his most recent role, Sangani worked closely with Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Network18 Media. He continued to report to Avinash Kaul for digital revenues. Kaul has also exited the company recently.

Sangani has been with Network18 for over a decade and a half. In 2019, he took up the role of COO, General News. He was earlier the business head for News18 Indian languages.

He joined Network18 in 2008 as an account manager at Moneycontrol. He later moved up to become Vice-President, Display Sales (Web and Mobile) for Moneycontrol, before moving to Dailyhunt as head of ad sales, and returning to the group.

Sangani has over 25 years of experience in media, including more than 15 years in digital businesses and convergence across TV and digital operations.