New Delhi: The Indian National Cine Academy (INCA) has been formally announced as a pan-India platform bringing together 12 film industries, marking a move towards a unified national framework for Indian cinema.

Conceived as a long-term institutional initiative, INCA brings together Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Assamese and Odia cinema on a single platform. The academy has been positioned as a national institution rather than a standalone awards event, with a focus on collaboration, peer-led recognition and industry-wide engagement.

INCA has been founded by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who has previously established industry platforms such as the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) and the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

The academy is expected to operate through a two-day format, comprising an Indian Cinema Conclave featuring panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses and policy conversations, followed by the INCA Awards Night recognising artistic and technical contributions across participating industries.

As part of its institutional framework, the Producers Guild of India has associated with INCA as chief patron and key institutional partner. The Guild’s role will include providing leadership and guidance on governance, coordinating with film bodies across regions, and contributing to knowledge-led industry discussions.

Commenting on the association, Shibasish Sarkar, President, Producers Guild of India, said, “INCA represents an important step towards bringing Indian cinema together on a truly national platform. As the industry continues to grow across languages and regions, it is essential to have credible institutions that encourage collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and transparent recognition. The Producers Guild of India looks forward to engaging with INCA in shaping conversations that benefit filmmakers and producers across the country.”

Speaking on the launch, Vishnu Vardhan Induri said, “Indian cinema today enjoys unprecedented national and global recognition, yet we continue to operate in silos. INCA is an effort to create a platform that belongs to the entire Indian film fraternity, one that celebrates excellence, encourages collaboration, and builds a shared national identity for Indian cinema. I am grateful for the support and guidance of the Producers Guild of India as we begin this journey.”

According to the announcement, the INCA Awards will follow a structured selection process involving industry-wide voting by members of recognised film bodies, along with independent third-party audit and validation. The framework has been outlined to ensure transparency, credibility and peer-based recognition across film industries.

The inaugural edition of INCA is planned as a two-day national event, bringing together filmmakers, producers, actors, technicians, OTT platforms, policymakers and international stakeholders.