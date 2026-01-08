New Delhi: Deepti Sampat has joined IndiGo as Vice President, Marketing and Digital, according to an update shared on her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to this, Sampat served as Vice President, Marketing, at Air India, where she managed brand and consumer marketing following the integration of Vistara into the Air India group. Before that, she was Vice President, Marketing at Vistara, overseeing brand, media, digital marketing, sustainability positioning and customer experience initiatives.

Her earlier career includes senior marketing and leadership roles across travel, hospitality, education and consumer technology companies such as Stellr, Talentedge, Expedia Group, TripAdvisor and The Oberoi Group. Sampat began her career in advertising and consulting, with stints at agencies including McCann and FCB Ulka.