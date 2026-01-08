New Delhi: NXTFACE, an AI-driven skincare brand positioned towards Gen Z consumers, has appointed Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as its national brand ambassador ahead of the upcoming Women’s T20 League.

As part of the association, the brand will release a new television commercial featuring Rodrigues during the tournament. This will be followed by a wider marketing rollout across television, OTT platforms, digital media and social-first activations timed around the Women’s T20 League, one of the most-watched sporting events in the country.

Founded by entrepreneurs Dhamyanthi and Sweta, NXTFACE positions itself around skincare needs associated with the transition from adolescence to young adulthood. The brand uses an AI-powered, camera-enabled skin analysis interface and develops formulations designed for younger consumers.

Commenting on the association, Dhamyanthi, Founder, NXTFACE said, “We are thrilled to partner with the cricketing sensation Jemimah Rodrigues. Women cricketers today stand for resilience, self-belief and breaking barriers which are values that deeply resonate with our brand. Jemimah represents a generation that is confident, expressive and unapologetically itself. As NXTFACE continues to see strong national momentum, bringing her on board is a natural step to further strengthen our connection with young consumers across the country.”

Jemimah Rodrigues said the association reflected her personal views on confidence and self-acceptance. “I believe confidence comes from understanding and accepting yourself through every phase of change. NXTFACE’s message of embracing transformation really stood out to me. It’s exciting to associate with a brand that speaks directly to young people and encourages them to be comfortable in their own skin.”

NXTFACE said it has been expanding its presence across digital platforms, e-commerce, retail and experiential channels.