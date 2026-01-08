New Delhi: ChatGPT has introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated experience designed to bring together users’ health information and the platform’s AI capabilities within a separate, privacy-focused environment.

“We’re introducing ChatGPT Health, a dedicated experience that securely brings your health information and ChatGPT’s intelligence together, to help you feel more informed, prepared, and confident navigating your health,” the company said.

Health-related queries already represent one of the most common use cases on ChatGPT. According to the company’s de-identified analysis, more than 230 million people globally ask health and wellness-related questions on the platform each week. The new Health experience builds on this usage by allowing users to securely connect medical records and wellness applications so that responses can be grounded in personal health context.

The Health feature operates as a separate space within ChatGPT, with its own memories, files and conversations, designed to prevent sensitive health information from being accessed in non-health chats. Conversations within Health are not used to train OpenAI’s foundation models, and additional encryption and isolation layers have been applied due to the sensitive nature of medical data.

Users can connect medical records and wellness apps such as Apple Health, MyFitnessPal and Function, with explicit permission required for each connection. In the US, access to healthcare providers’ records is enabled through a partnership with b.well, a healthcare data network. App access can be removed at any time through account settings.

The company said the feature is intended to support, rather than replace, medical care, helping users understand test results, prepare for doctor appointments, track patterns over time and navigate insurance-related questions. It is not designed for diagnosis or treatment.

ChatGPT Health has been developed in collaboration with physicians. OpenAI said it has worked with more than 260 doctors across 60 countries and multiple specialties, who have provided extensive feedback on health-related responses. This input has been incorporated into the system through HealthBench, an evaluation framework that assesses outputs against clinical standards, focusing on safety, clarity and appropriate escalation of care.

Access to ChatGPT Health is being rolled out initially to a limited group of users on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK. The company said broader availability on web and iOS is expected in the coming weeks, with some integrations currently limited to the US and Apple Health requiring iOS.