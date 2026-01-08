Realme to integrate into Oppo as a sub-brand

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme will be integrated into Oppo as a sub-brand, as parent BBK Electronics looks to pool resources and reduce costs, according to news reports.

Realme, which has a strong presence in India, Southeast Asia and Europe, started as an Oppo sub-brand in 2018 before becoming an independent brand later that year, according to reports.

The restructuring is expected to bring Realme and OnePlus under the Oppo umbrella, with the three brands moving toward a shared operating setup for functions such as R&D, after-sales and logistics, instead of running separate teams.

News reports stated that Oppo will operate as the main brand, with a stated goal of expanding its global market share. It added that Realme CEO Sky Li is set to lead the overall sub-brand business and that upcoming product launches are expected to proceed as scheduled.

Realme and Oppo are owned by BBK Electronics, which also owns Vivo.