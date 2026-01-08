New Delhi: Freshworks has appointed Kady Srinivasan as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 7, 2026. She joins the company with more than 15 years of leadership experience across high-growth SaaS businesses.

Srinivasan will oversee Freshworks’ global marketing function and will report to Mika Yamamoto, chief integrated customer growth officer. Yamamoto continues to lead marketing, customer support, as well as the company’s small business and commercial sales and customer success teams.

“Kady’s mix of experience is a strong fit for Freshworks,” said Yamamoto. “She has successfully led large-scale, sustained marketing transformations and built high-performing global marketing engines that drive predictable, measurable growth across PLG, inbound, and enterprise go-to-market models. On top of her exceptional leadership qualities and proven business results, Kady upholds our value of putting customer needs at the center of brand building.”

Prior to joining Freshworks, Srinivasan served as chief marketing officer at You.com, an AI search infrastructure company, and at Lightspeed Commerce Inc., a payments platform provider. At Lightspeed, she oversaw a period of expansion that included increased market share in key regions, improvements in marketing efficiency and a return to profitability.

Her earlier roles include senior vice president and global head of marketing at Klaviyo, as well as chief marketing officer and chief revenue officer at Owlet Baby Care. She has worked across product-led growth, inbound marketing and enterprise go-to-market models during her career.

“I’m thrilled to join Freshworks at this pivotal moment where AI defines the future of service,” said Srinivasan. “Freshworks is uniquely positioned to lead this shift by delivering uncomplicated, AI-assisted solutions that cut through complexity and genuinely serve the customer. I look forward to working with this talented team to amplify our brand and accelerate growth through this efficient and superior path.”

In addition to her executive roles, Srinivasan is a venture advisor at Relay Ventures and advises AI-focused startups including HighTouch and Doss. She holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from RV College of Engineering.