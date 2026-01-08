New Delhi: Jewellery brand Attrangi has appointed Apurv Singh as Strategic Consultant as it looks to bring greater structure to its growth and marketing strategy.

Singh has over a decade of experience across performance marketing, digital growth, analytics and brand scaling. He has worked with founders and leadership teams on marketing decision-making frameworks and systems focused on long-term sustainability.

His professional background includes stints with the Tata Group, where he worked across brands such as Fastrack, Taneira, Titan and Tanishq, and with Reliance Brands Limited, supporting premium and luxury retail brands including Adidas India, Superdry, Hugo Boss and Hamleys. He has also worked with Godrej Properties and collaborated with platforms such as Spotify India, Amazon India and Amazon UAE.

Singh has built a personal digital following of more than 300,000 on Instagram, where he shares insights on marketing and growth. Attrangi, meanwhile, has a digital community of over 400,000 followers and operates three physical experience centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Surat.

In his role, Singh will work closely with the founders on marketing planning, growth direction and performance measurement. Execution will continue to be handled by Attrangi’s internal teams and external partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Vidushi Jain, Co-Founder, Attrangi, said, “As Attrangi grows, it’s important for us to scale thoughtfully without losing the soul of the brand. Apurv brings clarity and structure to how we think about growth, and his experience across performance and brand makes him a strong partner for us at this stage.”

Saloni Shah, Co-Founder, Attrangi, added, “What we appreciate about Apurv is his practical, no-noise approach. He understands both creativity and numbers, which is essential for a jewellery brand like ours as we expand our presence.”

Sharing his thoughts on joining Attrangi, Singh said, “Attrangi has a distinct design voice and a strong sense of identity. What drew me to the brand was the founders’ intent to grow with discipline and purpose. My role is to help bring structure to marketing so decisions are easier to make, easier to measure, and aligned with the brand’s long-term vision.”