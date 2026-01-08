Starcom clinches Flipkart Group’s Rs 750-crore media mandate

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe’s media agency Starcom India has secured the media planning and buying mandate for Flipkart Group. Sources close to the development confirmed it to BestMediaInfo.com.
The account size is estimated to be around Rs 750 crore. With this win, Starcom replaces EssenceMediacom, which previously handled the account.
The mandate has been with the WPP network since 2011, when the then three-year-old startup appointed MEC as its media agency.
The mandate spans the entire Flipkart Group ecosystem, including Flipkart, Myntra, Shopsy, Cleartrip, and Super.money, covering both offline and digital media responsibilities.
The appointment follows a competitive multi-agency pitch process that saw participation from several large media networks. The pitch was called in 2025 around late June and the beginning of July.
Billed as one of the biggest pitches of 2025, the review was put on the back burner during the sale and festive period. BestMediaInfo.com had earlier reported that it was to be revived early January.
Starcom is expected to drive an integrated, full-funnel media strategy for the group, drawing on Publicis Groupe’s data, technology, and commerce capabilities, including its proprietary AI-led platforms.
Competing with Amazon and Reliance Retail, Flipkart remains one of India’s biggest advertisers, with substantial investments across TV, digital, social and emerging platforms. The win is seen as a strong boost for Publicis Groupe as marketers increasingly consolidate media duties and prioritise digital, data and commerce expertise.