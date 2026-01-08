Alchemist Marketing Solutions acquires Triton

New Delhi: Alchemist Marketing Solutions Group, an integrated marketing communications (IMC) group known for expertise in real estate communications, has announced the acquisition of legacy agency brand Triton, signalling a major diversification push beyond its core category strength.

The group said it will now revive and scale Triton as a broader sector-facing agency, offering its specialised IMC services to categories including FMCG, services, durables, D2C, new-age sectors and corporate brands.

Alchemist said the acquisition marks a “transformative phase” for the group, which has a 15-year track record, a 200-member workforce, and operations across four offices, with the ability to service clients nationwide.

Triton Communications was founded in 1991 by industry veterans Ali Merchant and Munawar Syed, and was among the most recognisable independent agencies of its era.

Over three decades, it worked on campaigns for brands such as Eureka Forbes (Aquaguard), Vicco, Officers Choice, Adani Wilmar (Fortune), NECC, Gujarat Ambuja, Mother’s Recipe, UB Group, Shaw Wallace, Paras (Moov, D’Cold, SetWet), Wagh Bakri, Yes Bank and Gujarat and Karnataka Tourism, among others.

The agency was also behind several well-known campaigns, including Moov’s “aah se aaha tak,” SetWet’s “very very sexy,” and Aquaguard’s “Paani ka Doctor.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Manish Porwal, Group Managing Director, Alchemist Marketing Solutions, said Triton was “not just an agency” but an institution built with “distinct passion”, and added that Alchemist’s ambition is to replicate its success beyond real estate and health into a wider spectrum.

“We are not just acquiring a name; we are revitalising a legacy,” Porwal said.

Rajkumar Remalli, Director at Alchemist, said the acquisition allows Alchemist to inherit Triton’s legacy of brand-building and combine it with the group’s strategy-first, integrated machinery.

Anujita Jain, Director and CEO (Digital), Alchemist, said the group intends to rebuild Triton as a “fresh, new-age offering” aligned with the post-pandemic marketing landscape, where agility and integration have become central to how brands operate.

Reflecting on the transition, Ali Merchant, Founder, Triton Communications, said it was important to hand over Triton to a group that respects the agency’s legacy while also having the structure to future-proof it.

In a move to retain Triton’s entrepreneurial character, Alchemist said it is still searching for a CEO, described more as a “co-founder”, who will lead Triton as an independent agency under the Alchemist umbrella, with autonomy similar to a start-up founder backed by the group’s resources and infrastructure.

Alchemist said its portfolio includes multiple independent units, including Clay (real estate strategy and communication), Dotwise (digital), Aurange (healthcare and BFSI), Alchemist Live (IPs and formats), Beep (experiential marketing), Buzzwise (influencer marketing) and Earthwise (sustainability marketing).

It also runs IPs such as the Delhi Theatre Festival, Bengaluru Theatre Festival and Hyderabad Theatre Festival.