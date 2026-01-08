New Delhi: ITC has launched Sunfeast Marie Light with Vitamin D, initially in Odisha, as part of an effort to offer a familiar food with added nutritional value. The launch comes amid rising concern over vitamin D deficiency, which affects around 39% of the population in East India, according to recent studies. Deficiency is linked to weakened bones and muscles, low immunity and fatigue, largely due to reduced outdoor activity and limited dietary sources.

The new offering retains the taste of the original Sunfeast Marie Light biscuit while providing an additional source of vitamin D. ITC said the product reflects its cultural engagement with Odisha, a state that has traditionally celebrated the Sun as a symbol of warmth, strength and hope.

A new commercial conceptualised by FCB (Omnicom) accompanies the launch, depicting a child playfully trying to capture sunlight in a glass jar. The film conveys the addition of vitamin D while maintaining the biscuit’s familiar taste and closes with the brand’s sign-off.

“Sunfeast Marie Light has long symbolised the warmth and positivity of the Sun. We’re now enhancing that connection by bringing essential nutrients into a format people enjoy every day. This launch reflects our commitment towards ITC’s larger vision of Help India Eat Better, while making products enjoyable and accessible to consumers,” said Suraj Kathuria, VP and Head of Marketing, Biscuits, Foods Division, ITC.

The product is now available across Odisha, with plans for a phased rollout in other eastern markets.

