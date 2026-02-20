Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 20, 2026

- Feb 20, 2026 11:38 IST
JioStar tightens LCN rules as incentive payouts hinge on EPG discipline
The broadcaster links a DPO’s eligibility to timely submission of qualifying reports and compliance with LCN rank requirements for subscribed a-la-carte channels. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 11:20 IST
Why commerce, answers and consent will decide brand wins in 2026
At TYNY 2026 launch, WPP Media leaders flag micro-trust as the new currency for search visibility, creator-led commerce conversion and DPDP-ready marketing systems. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 11:13 IST
JioStar bets big on Nick, ties Kids push to incentive-linked bouquet targets for DPOs
New RIO lifts Nick MRPs sharply and links higher payouts to 30 per cent Kids bouquet penetration, pushing DPOs to bundle children’s channels deeper into packs. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 10:55 IST
Ambani and Adani commit USD 210 billion towards India’s AI infrastructure
Investments announced at India AI Impact Summit include large-scale data centres, renewable energy integration and global technology partnerships. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 10:48 IST
Anuj Gandhi joins Jio Platforms as Chief Business Officer, digital entertainment
Former IndiaCast group chief executive to oversee JioTV, JioTV+ and Jio TeleOS strategy as company sharpens focus on connected TV and content partnerships. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 10:20 IST
Consumer court seeks response from Hrithik Roshan and PepsiCo in misleading ad case
Actor, beverage manufacturer and distributor directed to file detailed replies within one month after consumer complaint alleges misleading claims in Mountain Dew ad. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 09:53 IST
JioStar hikes a-la-carte MRPs sharply; bouquet prices rise modestly
DPOs may either absorb some increases, or use the bouquet ladder to re-segment customers, nudging upgrades rather than allowing pick-and-choose behaviour. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 09:50 IST
SC disposes of plea against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’; filmmaker withdraws contested title
The filmmaker tells court earlier title and promotional material stand withdrawn; new name will not be similar or evocative of the previous one. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 09:17 IST
Prasar Bharati extends deadline to 31 March for TV channels to join WAVES OTT
Applications already received during the interim period will also be considered for placement on WAVES, the pubcaster stated. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 09:11 IST
Google’s new Meridian tool brings MMM budgeting and ROI forecasting to non-coders
Tool, now in open beta, lets marketing teams test spend scenarios and view ROI and outcome forecasts via an interactive report dashboard. Read more...
- Feb 20, 2026 09:03 IST
Yaap Digital IPO opens Feb 25; GoZoop acquisition, AI content hub planned
Company to raise funds through a fresh issue of up to 55.25 lakh shares; RHP pegs Rs 34 crore for GoZoop acquisition part-payment and about Rs 4.01 crore for an AI-led short-form content hub; anchor bidding on February 24, and the issue open February 25–27. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 20, 2026
