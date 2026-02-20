New Delhi: United Breweries (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, has been granted trademark registration for the Kingfisher Jingle “Oo La La La Le O”, formally recognising the sonic identity that has been a part of the brand for almost 30 years.

With the registration, UBL becomes the first company in India’s alcoholic beverages sector to secure a registered sonic trademark. The jingle, introduced in 1996, has consistently been used over the decades, developing a strong consumer association with Kingfisher. While it has functioned as a trademark in practice, the registration now gives it formal legal recognition.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries, said, “Some brand assets go beyond visuals and words, they live in memory and emotion. The Kingfisher Jingle is one such asset. Sonic identity today is a powerful part of how brands connect with people. For decades, the Kingfisher Jingle has been an instantly recognisable expression of who we are. By trademarking it, we’re protecting a piece of our brand’s personality and ensuring this iconic tune continues to strike the right note as we evolve and collaborate with creators.”

Over the years, the jingle has extended beyond traditional advertising, including collaborations with music artists and integration into high-energy events such as the Women’s Premier League (WPL), maintaining relevance with newer audiences while retaining its original identity.

Neha Munjral, Chief Legal Officer, United Breweries, highlighted the legal significance: “The jingle, even without the mention of the brand, has an immediate association with Kingfisher. It is, therefore, a quintessential trademark, which was waiting to be registered. Through three decades of continuous use, we have built an enormous goodwill and reputation around this asset, and through this registration, we have ensured long-term protection of one of our most recognisable brand elements.”

The registration strengthens UBL’s rights over a jingle that has long reinforced the brand’s identity, transforming a familiar tune into a legally protected asset.