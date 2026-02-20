New Delhi: Reebok has named Manu Bhaker as its brand ambassador in India.

Bhaker, 24, is among India’s leading sport shooters. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, she won two bronze medals in the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team events. With this, she became the first Indian athlete to secure two medals at a single Olympic Games and the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

According to the company, the partnership aligns with its focus on training and high-performance sport in India. Reebok stated that the collaboration reflects a shared emphasis on discipline, preparation and long-term athletic development.

Commenting on the collaboration, Manu Bhaker said, “Every result begins long before competition day. Training, focus, and belief shape everything I do, and that’s what connects me with Reebok. I’m proud to represent a brand that stands for preparation and backs athletes through every phase of the journey.”

Arjun Ramamoorthy, Brand Head, Reebok India, added, “Manu Bhaker represents the future of Indian sport, focused, fearless, and deeply committed to the work behind performance. As Reebok sharpens its focus on training and high-performance sport in India, this partnership reflects our belief in athletes who don’t chase shortcuts, but show up prepared. It’s about empowering people to push further through training and self-belief.”