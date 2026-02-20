Google’s new Meridian tool brings MMM budgeting and ROI forecasting to non-coders

New Delhi: Google has launched Scenario Planner, a no-code interface for its open-source Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) framework Meridian, aimed at helping marketers translate measurement outputs into budget decisions without needing programming support.

Google said the move is targeted at a common MMM pain point. Nearly 40% of marketers surveyed said their organisations struggle to connect MMM outputs to real-world business decisions, according to a Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report cited by Google.

In its announcement, Google described Scenario Planner as “a user-friendly interface” that allows marketers to experiment with different budget scenarios and see ROI estimates, “no coding required”.

On the product side, Google’s developer documentation describes Meridian Scenario Planner as a tool that generates a report dashboard based on a trained Meridian model, with interactive budget optimisation and collaboration use cases for marketing teams.

The Scenario Planner dashboard includes marketing analysis visualisations and an optimisation view designed to compare outcomes under different budget allocations, according to Google’s documentation and demo materials.

Google has made Scenario Planner available in open beta, with access and guidance routed through its Meridian developer documentation and GitHub resources.