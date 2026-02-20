DD Free Dish: Hindi news prices soften further; Aaj Tak wins at lowest Rs 8.15 crore

New Delhi: Prices for Hindi news channels softened further in the fifth round of DD Free Dish e-auctions on Day 4, which was the second round of bidding for Bucket C this season.

Aaj Tak won a slot at the lowest price of Rs 8.15 crore on Thursday.

The base (reserve) price for Bucket C in Round 5 was Rs 8 crore.

News24, TV9 Bharatvarsh, News18 India and Good News Today closed at Rs 8.25 crore each. Times Now Navbharat won at Rs 8.20 crore.

The premium paid over reserve compressed sharply versus Bucket C Round 1.

In Round 1, when the reserve price was Rs 7 crore, winners closed at Rs 8.60-8.65 crore. That implied a premium of Rs 1.60-1.65 crore, or about 23 per cent over the base.

In Round 5, bids of Rs 8.15-8.25 crore meant a premium of Rs 0.15-0.25 crore, or about 2-3 per cent over the base of Rs 8 crore.

On an average basis, Bucket C’s premium fell from about Rs 1.62 crore in Round 1 to about Rs 23 lakh in Round 5, despite the higher reserve price.

Bucket D also stayed soft in Round 6, where the base price was Rs 7 crore. Manoranjan Movies closed at Rs 7.25 crore, while Fakht Marathi ended at Rs 7.05 crore.

With eight more MPEG-2 slots sold on Day 4, the cumulative tally across the first four days rose to 49 slots.

Across other buckets, the auctions have largely tracked close to base levels this year.