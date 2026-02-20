0

Television

DD Free Dish: Hindi news prices soften further; Aaj Tak wins at lowest Rs 8.15 crore

On an average basis, Bucket C’s premium fell from about Rs 1.62 crore in Round 1 to about Rs 23 lakh in Round 5, despite the higher reserve price

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Freedish
New Delhi: Prices for Hindi news channels softened further in the fifth round of DD Free Dish e-auctions on Day 4, which was the second round of bidding for Bucket C this season.

Aaj Tak won a slot at the lowest price of Rs 8.15 crore on Thursday.

The base (reserve) price for Bucket C in Round 5 was Rs 8 crore. 

News24, TV9 Bharatvarsh, News18 India and Good News Today closed at Rs 8.25 crore each. Times Now Navbharat won at Rs 8.20 crore.

The premium paid over reserve compressed sharply versus Bucket C Round 1.

In Round 1, when the reserve price was Rs 7 crore, winners closed at Rs 8.60-8.65 crore. That implied a premium of Rs 1.60-1.65 crore, or about 23 per cent over the base.

In Round 5, bids of Rs 8.15-8.25 crore meant a premium of Rs 0.15-0.25 crore, or about 2-3 per cent over the base of Rs 8 crore.

On an average basis, Bucket C’s premium fell from about Rs 1.62 crore in Round 1 to about Rs 23 lakh in Round 5, despite the higher reserve price.

Bucket D also stayed soft in Round 6, where the base price was Rs 7 crore. Manoranjan Movies closed at Rs 7.25 crore, while Fakht Marathi ended at Rs 7.05 crore.

With eight more MPEG-2 slots sold on Day 4, the cumulative tally across the first four days rose to 49 slots.

Across other buckets, the auctions have largely tracked close to base levels this year. 

BucketRoundChannelReserve (Rs crore)Winning bid (Rs crore)Premium (Rs crore / %)
A+1Sony PAL15.0016.551.55 (10.3%)
A+1Star Utsav15.0016.251.25 (8.3%)
A+1Shemaroo TV15.0016.351.35 (9.0%)
A+1Zee Anmol15.0016.401.40 (9.3%)
A+1Colors Rishtey15.0016.401.40 (9.3%)
A+1Sun Neo15.0016.401.40 (9.3%)
A+2Manoranjan TV16.0016.350.35 (2.2%)
A+2Dangal16.0016.300.30 (1.9%)
A+2Manoranjan Grand16.0016.300.30 (1.9%)
A+2The Q16.0016.300.30 (1.9%)
A+2Dangal 216.0016.300.30 (1.9%)
A+2Nazara16.0016.300.30 (1.9%)
A+2Shemaroo Umang16.0016.300.30 (1.9%)
A1Sony WAH12.0013.951.95 (16.3%)
A1Zee Anmol Cinema12.0013.451.45 (12.1%)
A1Star Utsav Movies12.0013.451.45 (12.1%)
A1Zee Action Cinema12.0013.401.40 (11.7%)
A1Zee Anmol 212.0013.301.30 (10.8%)
A1Goldmines12.0013.351.35 (11.3%)
A3B4U Movies13.0013.300.30 (2.3%)
A3Goldmines Bollywood13.0013.050.05 (0.4%)
B1Zee Biscope10.0010.600.60 (6.0%)
B1Bhojpuri Cinema10.0010.500.50 (5.0%)
B1B4U Bhojpuri10.0010.200.20 (2.0%)
B1Show Box10.0010.250.25 (2.5%)
B1Unique TV10.0010.250.25 (2.5%)
B1B4U Music10.0010.250.25 (2.5%)
C1NDTV India7.008.601.60 (22.9%)
C1Republic Bharat7.008.601.60 (22.9%)
C1Zee News7.008.601.60 (22.9%)
C1India TV7.008.601.60 (22.9%)
C1News Nation7.008.651.65 (23.6%)
C1ABP News7.008.651.65 (23.6%)
C5News248.008.250.25 (3.1%)
C5TV9 Bharatvarsh8.008.250.25 (3.1%)
C5News18 India8.008.250.25 (3.1%)
C5Aaj Tak8.008.150.15 (1.9%)
C5Times Now Navbharat8.008.200.20 (2.5%)
C5Good News Today8.008.250.25 (3.1%)
D1Russia Today6.009.753.75 (62.5%)
D1GTC Punjabi6.009.203.20 (53.3%)
D1Aastha6.008.052.05 (34.2%)
D1Sanskaar6.008.002.00 (33.3%)
D1Sadhna TV6.007.751.75 (29.2%)
D1PTC6.007.601.60 (26.7%)
D1Sun Marathi6.007.451.45 (24.2%)
D1PTC News6.007.351.35 (22.5%)
D6Manoranjan Movies7.007.250.25 (3.6%)
D6Fakht Marathi7.007.050.05 (0.7%)

