New Delhi: Coca-Cola India has reintroduced Rimzim Jeera with a new campaign centred on nostalgia and local flavour cues.

Built around the line “Jeere mein heera, Rimzim Jeera,” the campaign positions the drink as a longstanding ethnic beverage brand returning to the market. The film revisits the brand’s retro associations and reworks a track by R. D. Burman, transforming a familiar refrain into a chant built around the word “Jeera”.

Set in everyday scenarios, the film highlights reactions to the drink’s cumin-based taste, drawing on humour and musical recall. Rimzim is widely regarded as one of India’s early ready-to-drink beverages inspired by jeera, a flavour commonly used in Indian cooking and street refreshment traditions.

Sobhanjeet Rath, Senior Director, Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “With a legacy that goes back over 70 years, Rimzim is back with a bang! The intent with this campaign was to create something fun and playful, that’s fundamentally anchored in Rimzim’s homegrown strong jeera taste. The new spin on a popular RD Burman track, creates an irresistible ‘earworm’. Once you hear it, you can’t un-hear jeeraaaa!. The idea is simple. Jeera mein heera.. Rimzim Jeera”

The brand film’s Director, Abhijit Sudhakar, ZigZag Films, said, “Created by rhythm and spiced by Rimzim! This project was all about capturing the infectious joy of a great beat and the OG drink. We had an absolute blast on this film, and it was collaborative in the truest sense of the word. Both agency and client were on board with the treatment, and we collectively ideated to elevate the film. It’s a high-energy celebration that I hope the audience enjoys watching as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Tanima Kohli, Creative at Talented added, “Rimzim Jeera’s relaunch was quite literally a blast from the past. And that’s exactly how we approached it. In a beverage landscape full of sameness, we leaned into its madness and let instinct lead the way. From the choice of music to the edit and its pace, every decision was made to create a hypnotic film that keeps you hooked till the very last second and leaves you singing nothing but Rimzim Jeeeeeeeera.”

Rimzim Jeera is available in a 250ml pack priced at INR 10. The campaign will run across digital and social media platforms, influencer collaborations, outdoor placements and in-store visibility.

Watch the campaign films: