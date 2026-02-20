New Delhi: Conglomerates led by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have committed a combined USD 210 billion to develop infrastructure intended to position India as a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Ambani announced a Rs 10 lakh crore (approximately USD 110 billion) investment in artificial intelligence over the next seven years.

The investment will go towards building gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, using up to 10 GW of green power surplus, along with a nationwide edge-compute layer integrated with telecom and digital operator Jio’s networks to enable low-latency AI services across the country.

"Our resolve is clear: make intelligence as ubiquitous as connectivity," Ambani said. "When compute becomes infrastructure, innovation will become inevitable."

Separately, the Adani Group unveiled a USD 100 billion investment to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035. The commitment has been described as one of the world’s largest integrated energy and computing infrastructure initiatives.

Jeet Adani, executive director of the Adani Group, said India must design and build its own AI infrastructure rather than depend on imports, adding that artificial intelligence would reshape national sovereignty.

According to summit announcements, the proposed investments are expected to catalyse an additional USD 150 billion across server manufacturing, cloud platforms and supporting industries, potentially creating a USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India.

Other global technology firms also announced commitments at the event. Microsoft pledged USD 50 billion by the end of the decade to expand artificial intelligence access across the Global South.

“India, not surprisingly, is one of the largest,” its vice chair and president, Brad Smith, said. The company had previously unveiled a USD 17.5 billion investment in AI initiatives in India last year.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google, announced a new subsea cable initiative to strengthen AI connectivity between India, the United States and other locations. He also referred to partnerships to provide cloud infrastructure platform support to more than 20 million public servants across 800 districts.

Yotta Data Services, backed by a real estate group led by Niranjan Hiranandani, said it would spend over USD 2 billion on Nvidia’s latest chips for an artificial intelligence computing hub being set up near the national capital.

In related developments, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) signed up OpenAI as the first customer for its data centre unit under the global AI infrastructure initiative Stargate. Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro announced a proposed venture with Nvidia to develop AI-ready data centre infrastructure, advanced computing platforms and related ecosystem support for large-scale AI workloads.