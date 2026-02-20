Yaap Digital IPO opens Feb 25; GoZoop acquisition, AI content hub planned

New Delhi: Digital marketing, content and technology services firm Yaap Digital has filed its red herring prospectus (RHP) for an initial public offering on NSE Emerge.

The issue is a fresh issue of up to 55,25,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, as per the RHP dated February 18, 2026.

The RHP’s issue programme states the anchor investor bidding date is Tuesday, February 24, 2026, while the IPO will open on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, and close on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Yaap Digital has earmarked Rs 34 crore towards part payment of the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of GoZoop.

The company has said this allocation is intended for Tranche 1, which relates to cash consideration for acquiring 60% of GoZoop’s shareholding, with the remaining consideration proposed through a share swap as per the term sheet structure outlined in the offer document. Subsequent tranches are proposed to be funded through internal accruals and/or borrowings.

Earlier, YAAP announced that the Gozoop deal is valued at over Rs 100 crore.

The RHP also allocates about Rs 4.01 crore towards setting up an AI-led short-form content production hub (ACP Hub). The estimated capex includes about Rs 42.75 lakh for hardware and Rs 3.58 crore for human resources cost (exclusive of GST). The company has said the hub is aimed at strengthening in-house production, reducing reliance on external production partners and improving turnaround for digital and video content.

Further, Yaap Digital plans to use Rs 16 crore for incremental working capital requirements, with the RHP indicating a split of Rs 6 crore in FY26 and Rs 10 crore in FY27. A portion of the proceeds is also proposed to be deployed towards inorganic growth and general corporate purposes, with final amounts to be determined once the issue price is fixed, subject to regulatory limits.

Earlier in February 2026, it secured investment from Mukul Agrawal and the Sunil Singhania-led India Ahead Venture Fund ahead of its proposed initial public offering. The company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in July.

On financials, the RHP shows revenue from operations of about Rs 152.54 crore in FY25, Rs 112.55 crore in FY24, and Rs 77.58 crore in FY23.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations stood at about Rs 90.19 crore. Profit for the year is disclosed at about Rs 11.93 crore in FY25, Rs 2.51 crore in FY24, and a loss of about Rs 2.60 crore in FY23. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, profit is shown at about Rs 9.21 crore.

The promoters named in the RHP are Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde, Sudhir Menon and Subodh Menon. Pre-issue, promoter shareholding aggregates to 80.19%, with Hegde holding 40.09%, and Sudhir Menon and Subodh Menon holding 20.05% each.

Founded in 2016, Yaap Digital provides integrated digital marketing, content, and technology services across influencer marketing, performance marketing, UI/UX, media buying, and analytics.

The company operates in India, the UAE, and Singapore, employs more than 100 professionals, and has executed campaigns across financial services, consumer goods, tourism, automotive, healthcare, technology, and government projects.

The firm has expanded aggressively through acquisitions, previously integrating FFC Information Solutions, Brand Planet Consultants India, Yaap Digital FZE, Yaap Digital FZ LLC, and Intnt Asia Pacific into its fold.