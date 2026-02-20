New Delhi: Anuj Gandhi has been appointed Chief Business Officer, digital entertainment, at Jio Platforms Limited, taking charge of the company’s key entertainment verticals, including JioTV, JioTV+ and Jio TeleOS.

Sharing the development on LinkedIn, Gandhi wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Business Officer, Digital Entertainment at Reliance Jio!”

He added, “I’m pleased to share my role as Chief Business Officer, Digital Entertainment Services at Jio Platforms Limited.”

Outlining his responsibilities, Gandhi said his remit includes overseeing platforms such as JioTV and JioTV+, leading OS strategy for Jio TeleOS including planning, growth and execution, and managing content operations spanning end-to-end planning, acquisition and strategic partnerships.

He further noted, “I'm fortunate to lead a cross-functional organisation of Commercial, Product, Sales, and Delivery professionals as we build a world-class entertainment ecosystem.”

Describing the broader direction of the business, Gandhi wrote, “The mission is clear: building a truly consumer-centric, content-first ecosystem for the Indian market. In our core SBUs, JioTV and JioTV+, where we are redefining how millions consume media.”

He concluded, “Exciting times ahead as we build the future of the living room! I’m energised to continue driving the digital revolution at Jio Platforms Limited.”

Gandhi brings more than two decades of experience across cable, satellite and digital television distribution. He previously served as group chief executive of IndiaCast, the TV18–Viacom18 distribution and content monetisation joint venture, from 2012 to 2021. During his tenure, the company expanded its global licensing and digital distribution revenues.

Before IndiaCast, Gandhi founded and led DEN Networks, one of India’s largest cable distribution companies. He also headed SET Discovery, the Sony–Discovery distribution joint venture, overseeing distribution operations during a period of expansion in the television market.

Following his exit from IndiaCast, Gandhi launched Streambox Media, a venture focused on connected-TV solutions, including the “Dor” television platform that integrates OTT services with smart TV subscriptions.