New Delhi: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jhalawar has issued notices to actor Hrithik Roshan, beverage manufacturer PepsiCo and distributor Varun Beverages in connection with a complaint alleging that an advertisement for Mountain Dew is misleading. All respondents have been directed to submit their replies within one month.

According to news reports, the complaint was filed by Advocate Gurucharan Singh before the District Consumer Commission on January 20. After reviewing the matter, the court on February 12 sent notices by post to the actor, the beverage company and the distributor.

While presenting his complaint, Singh alleged that the claims made in the advertisement by the cold drink company and its brand ambassador are entirely misleading.

Allegations over advertisement claims

According to the complaint, the advertisement suggests that consuming the drink provides exceptional vigour and energy, enabling individuals to perform adventurous feats that would otherwise seem impossible.

Singh stated that, influenced by the advertisement, he purchased and consumed the beverage but did not experience any of the effects claimed.

He argued that both the company and the film star are jointly misleading consumers. Referring to Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, he submitted that any advertisement containing false information about the quality, nature or benefits of a product qualifies as a “misleading advertisement”.

Court finds prima facie merit

The Consumer Court initially found merit in the complaint and admitted the case. After examining the prima facie facts, it issued notices to all respondents seeking their explanations.

The court will now examine whether the claims made in the advertisement are supported by scientific evidence or whether they are merely exaggerated representations intended to attract customers.

Complainant says, ‘No change experienced’

Advocate Gurucharan Singh stated that Hrithik Roshan promotes Mountain Dew with the message that the more one drinks it, the more courage one gains and fear disappears.

He said that after watching the advertisement, he trusted the claims and bought the drink. However, after consuming it, he felt no difference. He maintained that the product contains no ingredient capable of increasing courage or eliminating fear, nor is there any scientific report supporting such assertions. He described the campaign as misleading and stated that this was the reason for approaching the Consumer Court.

The matter will now proceed after the respondents file their replies within the stipulated period.