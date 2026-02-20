New Delhi: Britannia Industries has launched Marvel-themed special edition packs under its Britannia Jim Jam range, incorporating character-led designs across Jim Jam and Jim Jam Pops variants.

The packs feature Marvel Super Heroes including Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Deadpool and Wolverine. The packaging incorporates visual elements associated with each character, such as Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer.

The launch is supported by a television commercial featuring Marvel cosplayers at a fictional Super Hero press conference. The film presents a scenario in which the characters are shown with their hands occupied, reflecting the campaign’s central idea that the biscuit can be consumed with one hand.

Siddharth Gupta, Vice President, Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “Our focus has always been on staying closely connected to culture and finding relevant ways to show up where consumer interest exists, especially among younger Gen-Z audiences who shape what is current and relevant today.

Pop culture collaborations are one of the ways we bring this to life, with a focus on delivering connected experiences across multiple touchpoints. Our collaboration with Marvel stands out as a unique opportunity for us to translate this thinking into a cohesive brand experience for our consumers that remains rooted in the product.”

Alongside the packaging and television campaign, the company has introduced the ‘No-Twist Challenge’, an interactive game accessible by scanning the special edition packs. Participants can play using one hand while collecting points referred to as Jim Jam Coins. The activity includes opportunities to win Marvel-themed merchandise and a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland.

The special edition packs are being rolled out nationally.

Watch the campaign films: