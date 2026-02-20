New Delhi: PepsiCo has promoted Amit Kumar Nanchahal to the role of Brand Communications Head, International Beverages, overseeing Sting Energy and Mountain Dew. He shared the update in a LinkedIn post, stating that he is starting a new position within the organisation.

Prior to this appointment, Nanchahal served as Global Communications Head for Sting Energy and Mountain Dew within the international beverages division. He also held the position of Head, Corporate Communications for India and South Asia, where his remit included food and beverage marketing communications, sustainability communications, digital communications and internal communications, with a focus on corporate reputation.

Earlier in his tenure at PepsiCo, he worked as Associate Director, heading communications for the food category and sustainability.

Before joining PepsiCo, Nanchahal was associated with Ola, where he held senior roles in corporate communications. His responsibilities included reputation management, crisis communication, advocacy with industry bodies and government stakeholders, and sustainability communication initiatives.

He previously worked at SABMiller India, where he handled internal and external communications, media relations, crisis management and sustainability initiatives.

Nanchahal began his career at the Confederation of Indian Industry, working in corporate communications and events, including brand development and government liaison.