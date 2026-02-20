New Delhi: Cars24 has launched a new brand campaign introducing two policy-led assurances for used-car buyers, a lifetime warranty and a 30-day return policy. The campaign has been conceptualised by Talented and directed by Shivang Monga of First December Films.

The campaign features Cars24’s India CEO Himanshu Ratnoo appearing on screen to communicate the company’s product assurances. Through a series of films, Ratnoo references familiar “family promises”, including a Mother Promise, Mother-in-Law Promise and Sister Promise, to frame the company’s commitment behind the new policies.

According to the company, the lifetime warranty is positioned as a long-term assurance for buyers, while the 30-day return policy allows customers to return the vehicle within a month if they reconsider their purchase.

Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder & CMO, Cars24, said, “We have spent the last few years working on one thing more than anything else: the quality of the cars we sell. In this business, you can’t compensate for a weak product. So we became far more disciplined about what we source, how we inspect, and how we prepare every car before it reaches someone’s driveway. A lot of cars don’t make it through our filters. We don’t sell a car that we would not buy for ourselves and that has been a conscious choice.”

He also adds, “The Lifetime Warranty and 30 Day Return Policy are a reflection of that confidence. We are offering them because we trust the quality ourselves. Himanshu stepping into the film felt natural. When the India CEO stands behind something publicly, it reflects how seriously we take it internally.

This brand film is coming after three years and it feels good to finally share this side of our journey. We are genuinely excited about where the product stands today and proud to put our name behind it.”

Shivang Monga, Director, First December Films, said, “Cars have always been a soft spot for Indian households - a source of pride and treated like a member of the family. So placing cars inside living rooms felt like the right way to get the wheels turning. The CEO himself taking these ‘family promises’ just made the situations more dramatic and relatable, like a soap opera with cars!”

Sanket Audhi and Udit Joshi, creatives at Talented, said, “Buying a car in India is rarely just a transaction. It’s surrounded by opinions, advice and, most importantly, promises. Everyone has one: family members, friends, neighbours, even people who’ve never owned a car. While trust in this category has traditionally been communicated emotionally, the real shift needed to happen at a product level. With the Lifetime Warranty and 30-Day Return Policy, Cars24 is backing confidence with something tangible.”

The campaign films are being released across digital platforms.

Watch the campaign films: