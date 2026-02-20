New Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has appointed cricket icon Rahul Dravid as the brand ambassador for Colgate Total, highlighting oral health as a factor in overall performance. The collaboration positions oral hygiene as an integral part of the regimen supporting athletes’ physical readiness and recovery.

Scientific studies suggest that germs in the mouth can enter the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems, contributing to inflammation, slowing recovery, and potentially affecting stamina and performance. Dravid has previously reflected on the importance of such small but disciplined routines in achieving consistency on the field, noting that elite performance is often shaped by unseen habits such as nutrition, recovery and oral care.

Dravid, Brand Ambassador for Colgate Total, said, “When it comes to sports performance, every detail counts. Oral health is one such detail, so much so that teams across the world and coaches like Hansi Flick now mandate dental exams for their team. That’s where Colgate Total comes in for me, it prevents 8 dental problems, giving you that proactive edge.”

Gunjit Jain, EVP, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), added, “Good health has always been linked to sports performance. Everyone knows that you need good sleep, exercise and nutrition but the hidden edge that has not been spoken about yet is oral health. Yes, oral health is linked to sports performance.

The science is simple, germs in your mouth can enter your body, cause inflammation, slow muscle recovery and impact stamina. By partnering with Rahul Dravid, a personification of consistency and credibility, we’re taking this conversation mainstream while highlighting Colgate Total’s technology that fights germ build-up three times more effectively, preventing eight dental problems.”

The campaign, which introduces this perspective on oral health as part of athletic performance, will be disseminated across digital and social media platforms, including influencer-led content. It is designed to encourage awareness of the role of preventive oral care in maintaining overall wellbeing.

Watch the campaign films: