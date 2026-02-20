India Today to air exclusive interview with Brazil President Lula da Silva

New Delhi: India Today will air an exclusive interview with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva tonight, with telecasts scheduled at 8 pm and 10 pm.

The interview has been conducted by India Today journalists Geeta Mohan and Marya Shakil, the network said in a message shared with NewsDrum.

The conversation is expected to focus on key global and bilateral issues, at a time when India and Brazil are working to deepen cooperation across areas including trade, technology and multilateral platforms. India and Brazil are both major voices in groupings such as BRICS.

Lula, one of Latin America’s most prominent political leaders, has been in office as President of Brazil since 2023, after previously serving earlier terms in the 2000s.

India Today said it will run the exclusive interview in prime time, with repeat telecasts at 8 pm and 10 pm.

The programming comes at a time when India Today’s flagship editorial properties are increasingly travelling beyond domestic distribution, after being amplified in global political and media streams.

Last month, US President Donald Trump reposted an India Today magazine cover featuring himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Truth Social.

The cover carried the headline “The Mover & The Shaker” and was pushed out hours before Trump’s India-US trade messaging, drawing attention to how legacy media assets can become part of international political signalling.

In that episode, Trump said the US would cut its “reciprocal tariff” on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, while linking the move to broader trade and energy claims around Indian imports.

India Today Group has also had recent precedent on the broadcast side.

Its Kremlin interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin was picked up widely by international outlets, with quotes attributed back to India Today-Aaj Tak, putting an Indian TV exclusive into the global news loop.