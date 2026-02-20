Prasar Bharati extends deadline to 31 March for TV channels to join WAVES OTT

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has extended the last date for receiving applications from linear satellite television channels seeking to stream on its WAVES OTT platform to March 31, 2026, at 5 pm.

The extension was notified on February 19, 2026, in reference to an earlier notice issued on November 17, 2025, which had originally invited applications for onboarding permitted and licensed satellite TV channels on the public broadcaster’s OTT platform.

Applications already received during the interim period will also be considered for placement on WAVES, the pubcaster stated.

Interested broadcasters must submit duly filled application forms along with the required documents via email to ddfreedish@prasarbharati.gov.in by the revised deadline. All other terms and conditions mentioned in the original November 17 notice will remain unchanged.

Under the original terms, Prasar Bharati invited applications from satellite TV channels that are permitted or licensed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for downlinking and distribution in India. Only companies holding valid permissions for their own channels are eligible to apply.

Selected channels will be streamed on WAVES for a period of one year from the date of placement on the platform. Broadcasters will be required to provide an SCTE-35 or ad marker-enabled feed to signal advertisement breaks.

The clean feed of successful channels will be carried on a revenue-sharing basis. The net revenue generated through advertisement insertion will be shared in the ratio of 65:35, with 65% going to the channel and 35% to Prasar Bharati.

Net revenue will be calculated after deducting costs such as transcoding, CDN charges and ad agency commission borne by Prasar Bharati.

Advertisement insertion on WAVES will be handled by Prasar Bharati. If the entire ad duration is not filled, the remaining time is dedicated for promotions of Prasar Bharati and the respective streaming channels.

Applicants must also provide clear documentary proof of their channel’s genre and language classification. Applications may be rejected in case of ambiguity or conflicting information.

Channels will be ranked based on their DAVP rate cards, and selection will be made on the basis of the highest rate across time bands within each category.

Successful channels will receive a Letter of Allotment and must sign an agreement within 15 days of its issuance.