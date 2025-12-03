Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 3, 2025

- Dec 03, 2025 14:41 IST
PubMatic outlines new Architecture of Advertising Intelligence for evolving ad tech
The model connects data centre infrastructure, workflow automation and machine-to-machine decision-making to show how AI could operate more effectively across digital advertising. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 14:39 IST
Prada moves to expand luxury portfolio with $1.375bn Versace deal
Prada’s acquisition of Versace, first disclosed on April 10, is being seen as a strategic move to steady the Italian label after years of muted growth under Capri Holdings. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 13:16 IST
Govt brings photos and personal data shared with AI under legal protection
Personal images and biometric details shared on AI platforms now fall under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and new Rules notified on November 13, 2025. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 13:09 IST
CTV and remote-enabled ads drive higher engagement for auto brands during festive season
The VDO.AI Automotive Ad Engagement Benchmark Study found CTV-led campaigns with a 93% video completion rate, above the 85% industry benchmark. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 13:06 IST
Airtel names Salwan as chief customer officer to head B2C growth
Salwan to lead growth and brand initiatives across Airtel’s B2C businesses, focusing on impact, independence and people. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 12:38 IST
Omnicom brings back Lintas, rebranding TBWA India into TBWA-Lintas
The rebrand, effective January 1, 2026, will see Omnicom India’s creative CEOs report directly to Aditya Kanthy, following the global restructuring and network retirements. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 11:26 IST
Edelman appoints Pooja Rawat as Chief Strategy Officer for APAC
Rawat brings 18 years of experience in strategy and brand building across India, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and China. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 11:23 IST
Cannes Lions launches LIONS Sport, a forum on creativity in sports marketing
The two-day forum, taking place in June 2026, will feature keynote talks, case studies and networking sessions for brands, agencies and rights holders. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 11:20 IST
NCLAT reserves order on CCI plea to extend WhatsApp privacy safeguards to ad data
CCI moved the clarification plea after the NCLAT’s November 4 judgment struck down a five-year bar on WhatsApp sharing user data with Meta for advertising, while upholding a stricter consent framework and transparency requirements for non-service-related data sharing. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 11:15 IST
The future of public relations in the AI Age
Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and MD, Adgcraft Communications, writes that AI will assist the agencies to develop messages that are made dynamically, changing the tone and timing of the message according to the sentiment of the audience in real time. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 11:11 IST
Can India’s B2B-to-B2C TV model avoid redundancy?
Broadcasters, advertisers and policy makers are grappling with the implications of a hybrid ecosystem where digital and linear coexist, yet operate under very different rules. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 10:40 IST
Rohit Shetty fixes dressing dilemmas in Myntra’s EORS 23 ‘Price Crash’
The campaign sees Shetty bringing humour and action to everyday wardrobe struggles, highlighting Myntra’s EORS 23 Price Crash across categories. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 10:36 IST
Want Reels ads that actually work? Meta just revealed the playbook
The tips shared by Meta are based on research conducted with Toluna and focus on how brands can use audio, framing and message placement to drive both brand interest and purchase intent. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 10:32 IST
India Today, BNW Developers to host India–Russia roundtable in Moscow before Putin visit
The roundtable will feature a series of in-depth conversations on the pillars of the India–Russia partnership. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 10:19 IST
Delete it if you want: Govt softens stance on Sanchar Saathi app mandate
Some phone makers, such as Apple, were reportedly opposed to the mandate. Sources said Apple would discuss the issue with the government and work out a middle path, as the order cannot be implemented in its current form. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 10:17 IST
Bacardi India names Goodies Narayanan as Director Marketing, India
Narayanan said she will lead consumer and customer marketing across Bacardi’s portfolio and described the move as a return to building culture-shaping brands. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 10:15 IST
Flipkart media pitch put on back burner, set to revive soon
With heavy media deployment and large-scale marketing campaigns live through the sale and festive period, it was not considered feasible to run a time- and resource-intensive pitch at the same time. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 09:53 IST
Parliamentary panel calls for clearer definition of ‘fake news’ and stronger penalties
The committee recommends government consult stakeholders and strengthen regulatory clauses across print, electronic and digital media. Read more...
- Dec 03, 2025 09:44 IST
Omnicom completes $2.95-bn IPG debt exchange after closing merger
Omnicom will exchange approximately $2.76 billion, or 93.7%, of IPG’s $2.95 billion outstanding senior notes for new Omnicom notes, leaving about $185 million, or 6.3%, of IPG notes outstanding. Read more...
