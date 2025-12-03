WPP Media gets InCred Money’s performance marketing mandate

New Delhi: WPP Media has been appointed as the performance marketing partner for InCred Money.
WPP Media will lead the brand’s full-funnel marketing strategy from Mumbai.
Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money, said, “Investing should feel empowering, not overwhelming. At InCred Money, we’re reshaping the financial ecosystem by building a holistic platform that brings all major asset classes together—from Unlisted Shares and Digital Gold to Equity Broking, and soon, Mutual Funds and US Stocks. Our partnership with WPP Media strengthens this vision by making alternative and emerging investments simple, transparent, and accessible for every investor. We want people to make confident, informed, and meaningful financial choices, so we are committed to expanding the possibilities available to them.”
Priti Murthy, President Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, said, “Performance marketing today goes beyond driving clicks today it’s about engineering sustainable growth. Fintech players like InCred Money are reshaping the rules of engagement, where intelligence, creativity, and agility work together to create lasting impact. This partnership reflects our shared vision to design performance strategies that drive both business results and brand momentum in the digital economy.”