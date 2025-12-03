New Delhi: Myntra has released its new marketing campaign for the 23rd edition of the End of Reason Sale (EORS), featuring filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The sale begins on 5 December, with early access for VIP customers on December 4.

The campaign centres on what the platform is calling the ‘EORS Price Crash’, which is being positioned as the season’s key proposition. According to the company, the event will feature a large selection of products across fashion, beauty, and winterwear categories.

The films draw on Shetty’s well-known style, using exaggerated action and humour to depict everyday wardrobe concerns. In the teaser, Shetty is shown frustrated after having “crashed everything possible” in his films and searching for something different, which the narrative connects to the ‘Price Crash’ theme.

Speaking about collaborating with the platform, Shetty said, “This was my first time collaborating with Myntra, and what caught my attention immediately was the idea itself. Taking everyday situations people face and giving them an unexpected, entertaining twist is what the ‘Price Crash’ campaign delivers.”

Neha Gulati, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Myntra, referenced the consistency of the event over previous editions, saying, “The End of Reason Sale has consistently delivered unmatched value to customers across India, and this edition strengthens that promise with the Myntra EORS Price Crash. With Rohit Shetty fronting the campaign, we have been able to spotlight the most common wardrobe challenges faced by shoppers in an entertaining yet meaningful way.”

The films follow a series of scenarios where characters face common dressing dilemmas, with Shetty appearing to introduce the ‘Price Crash’ solution in each narrative.

In the first film, Shetty continues his search for the “biggest crash”, with an assistant attempting to explain the concept while suspended from a clothes rack. The reveal arrives when the assistant blurts out “Myntra Price Crash, sir!”, prompting Shetty to explore the EORS offers and call them a “superhit”.

Another film focuses on Thandi Tanya, who is shown depending on her grandmother’s shawl after exhausting her budget earlier in the year. She encounters a range of winterwear options once the ‘Price Crash’ message is introduced.

Another film features a character named Stylish Sanya, who struggles with multiple party plans and limited funds. As she becomes increasingly anxious about finding new outfits, Shetty’s intervention leads her to more affordable options.

The ‘No Hit Shobhit’ film shows a character who repeatedly wears the same bomber jacket. The narrative shows Shetty prompting a shift, after which screens populate with jackets, sweatshirts and winterwear at reduced prices.

Across the films, the messaging positions the EORS ‘Price Crash’ as a way for customers to update their wardrobe while managing costs.