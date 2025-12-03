New Delhi: Flipkart’s media review, billed as one of the biggest pitches of 2025, was put on the back burner during the sale and festive period and is expected to be revived soon, according to industry sources.

The pitch was called earlier this year around late June and the beginning of July, ahead of the festive season and peak sales period.

Sources close to the development told BestMediaInfo.com that the process was paused as the competitive sales environment and heavy festive activity made it difficult to run an extensive review in parallel.

“The pitch is expected to be revived soon,” one of the sources said.

The review has generated significant anticipation in the market. While some observers described it as “just a process”, others said Flipkart is serious about reassessing its current media planning and buying partner and processes for better optimisation.

The e-commerce and quick-commerce categories are intensely competitive, especially during sale and festive windows. With heavy media deployment and large-scale marketing campaigns live through this period, it was not considered feasible to run a time- and resource-intensive pitch at the same time, sources added.

The account size is pegged at around Rs 400 crore. WPP media agency EssenceMediacom is the incumbent. The mandate has been with the WPP network since 2011, when the then three-year-old startup appointed MEC as its media agency.

The review also follows a leadership change in Flipkart’s marketing team. In March 2025, Akash Jain was elevated to Director – Marketing and Head of Media. Prior to this, he served as Head of Media.