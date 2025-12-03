New Delhi: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced a new forum, LIONS Sport, dedicated to exploring the cultural and commercial impact of creative innovation in sport.

Scheduled for June 24–25, 2026, the two-day programme will take place during Cannes Lions and bring together leaders from brands, agencies, rights holders and media to discuss how creativity is shaping the US$417 billion sports marketing landscape.

Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said, “Sport is the world’s most universal language. It creates shared, borderless moments that no other medium can match. While we understand its scale, the real opportunity now lies in how creativity can transform that scale into meaning, value and growth. It’s clear that the new playing field has shifted from reach to relevance, from audiences to communities and from media buys to cultural moments.

“In a landscape where rights are fragmented, fanbases are global and athletes have become their own publishers, LIONS Sport will bring together the people shaping that new reality, because when sport converges with culture and commerce, creativity becomes the ultimate competitive advantage.”

The forum is intended to provide a platform for sports leaders and marketers to debate, define and recognise creative excellence in sport. It will be hosted at a custom-built venue at the Carlton Hotel and will feature keynote conversations, case studies, networking forums, and experiential showcases from brands and athletes driving innovation in sport.

Nicole Graham, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at NIKE, commented on the launch, “In a world that’s constantly shifting, sport remains a powerful force for connection, inspiration, and cultural influence. At NIKE, we see every day how sport doesn’t just reflect culture, it drives it, shaping the way we tell stories and inspire people around the world. We’re thrilled to see Cannes Lions expand into LIONS Sport, recognising how profoundly sport is influencing the future of marketing and creative expression.”

LIONS Sport will extend Cannes Lions’ established sports ecosystem. Delegates will have the opportunity to attend the Entertainment Lions for Sport Awards at the Palais des Festivals. The launch will be delivered in partnership with Headline Partner Stagwell, which will host its SPORT BEACH activation, providing a space for networking and collaboration between marketers, athletes and brands.

Access to LIONS Sport will be application-only, targeting senior decision-makers and innovators in sport, creativity and commerce. Passes will be available either as standalone or as an add-on to Cannes Lions Classic passes.