New Delhi: Edelman has announced the appointment of Pooja Rawat as Chief Strategy Officer for the APAC region.

Rawat brings 18 years of experience in building brands across multiple markets, including India, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and China. She has worked with leading brands across sectors, including Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Saridon, Supradyn, Godrej, PhonePe, Jeep, Vim and Lifebuoy. Her approach combines global perspective with local insight and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Her work has been recognised for marketing effectiveness across Global, APAC and India, reflecting her experience in delivering measurable outcomes for clients. Rawat joins Edelman from MullenLowe Lintas and will be based in Mumbai.

Rakesh, Edelman’s APAC leadership, said, “Pooja’s appointment strengthens our strategic consulting capabilities across the region. Her analytical rigour, creative vision and cultural instinct will help us deliver even greater value to clients. This is a moment of transformation for Edelman APAC, and Pooja’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping how we show up for our clients and our people.”

Speaking on her new role, Rawat said, “I’m delighted to join Edelman and take on the opportunity to shape strategy across diverse markets, as well as partner with some of the world’s most dynamic brands. Edelman’s commitment to creativity, data-driven insights, and cultural relevance aligns perfectly with my passion for building meaningful connections between people and brands. I look forward to collaborating with the firm’s talented teams to deliver bold, integrated solutions that drive real impact.”