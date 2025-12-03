New Delhi: YouTube has introduced a new feature called YouTube Recap, which summarises individual users’ watch history and highlights trends in their viewing behaviour over the past year.

The feature, announced by Manthra Panchapakesan, Product Manager at YouTube, is designed to offer users insights into the variety of content they have engaged with throughout 2025.

The feature will initially be available to users in North America, with a global rollout planned for later in the week. Recap can be accessed from the YouTube homepage or under the “You” tab on both mobile devices and desktop.

YouTube Recap presents a set of up to twelve cards per user, showcasing top channels, interests, and how individual viewing habits have evolved over the year.

For those who frequently engage with music content, the Recap includes a summary of top artists and songs, with additional information available through the YouTube Music app, including top genres, podcasts, and international listening trends.

Panchapakesan noted that the feature was developed based on extensive user feedback and testing. “Recap was made for you, by you. This is reflected throughout the creation of this feature, with nine rounds of feedback and over 50 different concept testings before we landed on what you see today. After digging into how we all watch YouTube, we didn’t just see data; we saw personalities, from the Adventurer or Skill Builder to the Creative Spirit and so many more. And here’s a fun discovery: the most common personalities were the Sunshiner, the Wonder Seeker, and the Connector, with the Philosopher and the Dreamer ending up as the more elusive and rare personas.”

The Recap feature allows users to revisit their interests, discoveries, and notable moments from the year and provides the option to save and share these summaries with others.