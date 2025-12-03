Sunny Side Up takes on creative mandate for William Penn’s Lapis Bard

New Delhi: Integrated communications agency Sunny Side Up has been appointed to handle the creative mandate for Lapis Bard, the luxury writing instruments and accessories brand owned by William Penn.
The agency will be responsible for the brand’s overall strategy, creative output, and integrated communications across platforms.
The appointment follows Lapis Bard’s efforts to reinforce its premium positioning and expand its market presence.
Nikhil Ranjan, Managing Director of William Penn, said, “Lapis Bard represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and design within our portfolio. As we look to elevate its stature, we sought an agency partner that understands the nuances of luxury and possesses the creative firepower to articulate the brand’s story effectively. Sunny Side Up demonstrated a clear strategic vision and a creative approach that aligns with Lapis Bard’s ambition.”
The mandate covers management of creative output, digital content strategy, and campaigns linked to product launches.
Shyam Nair, Creative Director at Sunny Side Up, commented, “Lapis Bard has a beautiful, intrinsic truth rooted in craftsmanship and legacy. Our job is to translate that inherent elegance into an unmistakable and contemporary visual language. The challenge, and the opportunity, is creating communication that doesn't just sell a pen or a bag but asserts Lapis Bard's definitive role in the modern luxury narrative.”