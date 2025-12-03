New Delhi: The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has appointed Komerz India, part of UK-based Komerz Global, as its exclusive sales and sponsorship agency. The mandate covers central sponsorship inventory, commercial rights and monetisation opportunities across the League’s properties and community programmes.
The association was facilitated by AMP Sports & Entertainment, WPBL’s exclusive strategic partner, which will work with Komerz India on identifying commercial options for the League.
WPBL, which has been positioning itself within India’s rapidly expanding pickleball ecosystem, is preparing for Season 2 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, in January 2026. Its activity also includes WPBL On Tour, described as a grassroots, youth and community-focused programme spanning multiple cities.
Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League, said, “Season 1 of WPBL was an enormous success and we want to continue our growth trajectory and create long-term and sustainable commercial value for brands, the League, its franchises and all other stakeholders. The appointment of Komerz India brings dedicated expertise and laser-sharp focus to scaling our sponsorships and partnerships portfolio. AMP has played a key role in shaping our brand narrative, and together with our stakeholders, we look forward to unlocking partnerships that reflect WPBL’s inclusive, aspirational and community-first appeal.”
Amarendra Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Komerz, said, “We’re excited to partner with WPBL during this explosive growth phase in India. Under Gaurav and Arati’s leadership, the league has become a dynamic sportainment property. Our partnership expands Komerz’s Sports IP capabilities by offering brands turnkey solutions with marquee visibility, hyperlocal activations, and measurable sponsorship models. Glassbox Ventures as marketing partners will help convert WPBL into a powerful platform for brands to engage meaningfully.”
Indranil Das Blah, Founder and CEO, AMP Sports and Entertainment, said, “AMP is excited to work with Komerz and unlock the limitless commercial potential the WPBL has. The combined strengths of WPBL, Komerz India and AMP create a powerful platform for brands to engage with audiences across marquee events like Season 2 and the extensive footprint of WPBL On Tour.”
Geetanjali Bhattacharji, Founder and CEO, Glassbox Ventures, added, “WPBL offers brands unmatched, year-round hyperlocal engagement, far beyond traditional sponsorships, embedding your brand into vibrant communities and lifestyles across India. This is the future of brand activation: authentic, continuous, and emotionally resonant. At Glassbox Ventures, we’re excited to power this journey, driving innovative marketing that forges lasting, meaningful connections with brands and communities.”
Komerz, a global distributor specialising in omni-channel commerce solutions, will lead sponsorship sales and partnership development for WPBL, with AMP supporting strategy and brand alignment.
The collaboration sets up three areas of involvement for brands: visibility and hospitality around the Season 2 event in Mumbai; ongoing engagement across more than 57 WPBL On Tour events; and local-level integrations with franchise-led city tournaments.