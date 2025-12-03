New Delhi: Google has introduced its virtual apparel try-on feature to users in India, allowing shoppers to see how clothing might look on their own body by uploading a photograph through Google Search.

According to the company, the tool can be used across billions of apparel listings, covering categories such as tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and shoes.

The feature is built on Google’s custom AI model for fashion, which interprets body shapes, fabrics, textures and the way different materials fold or drape, generating a visual preview on the user’s image.

The rollout is positioned as a way to support online shoppers during a period when digital browsing tends to rise, including the festive season. The tool works wherever the “try it on” icon appears on apparel product listings on Google. Users can upload a photograph, view variations, experiment with styles and share the generated looks with others.

Google stated that the model is designed to make online apparel discovery more practical by helping people understand how an outfit might appear on them before deciding whether to proceed with a purchase.